Google Meet adds AR masks, Duo-style filters, effects

Google Meet adds AR masks, Duo-style filters, effects

The filters are very similar to what has already been available on Google Duo. (Representative image)
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST ANI

Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts, while Workspace users have to keep things more professional with a limited selection of blurring and virtual background options

Video calling application Google Meet recently added new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on iOS and Android.

As per The Verge, they are available via the sparkle icon at the bottom right of the video feed during a call, which brings up a carousel of different effects that include colour filters and animated AR face effects.

Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts, while Workspace users have to keep things more professional with a limited selection of blurring and virtual background options.

The new video effects are the latest example of Meet's shift from targeting enterprise and business users, to targeting consumers more generally after Google released Meet free to personal Google accounts last year.

The filters are very similar to what is already been available for Google's consumer-focused Duo video chat service, and 9to5Google has previously reported that the company plans to eventually replace Duo with Meet.

The tech giant also made some small changes to its Google Meet app in June.

After seeing a gradual interest in live streams, the company installed an option to add captions to your live streams. New features also include options to raise hands and shift to the main grid.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

