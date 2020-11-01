Google Meet now lets you customise your video background: Here's how to enable

As work from home is probably the new normal, well, at least for now, the importance of one's video call background is heightened. That's because it's possibly the one exciting view to look at during work calls sans going to office due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns all across the world.

Just like popular video calling applications Skype and Zoom, in order to help you with an exciting and interactive background while you make your work calls all throughout the day, Google Meet has now gradually started rolling out a feature that will help you customise backgrounds on its desktop version of the app. It has introduced certain default themes and background images such as office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backdrops. Apart from this, Google also lets users choose and upload their own images for the background.

Earlier, Google for Google Meet had rolled out the ability to filter out disruptive background noise and blur your background in Google Meet. Together, these features reduce audio and visual distractions, and help ensure more productive meetings, the search giant stated.

"Virtual backgrounds work directly within your browser and do not require an extension or any additional software. At launch, they’ll work on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices. Support on Meet mobile apps will be coming soon; we’ll announce on the Google Workspace Updates blog when they become available," Google said in a blogpost.

How to customise/change Google Meet background on Desktop:

Here are a few steps to brighten up your video call with a customised video background on Chrome, MacOS and other desktops:

Before a video call:

Go to Google Meet and then select a meeting.

On the bottom right of your self view, click Change Background .

To completely blur your background, click Blur your background .

To slightly blur your background, click Slightly blur your background .

To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background.

To upload your own image for your background, click Add Add.

Click Join Now.

During a video call

On the bottom right, click More More.

Click Change background .

To completely blur your background, click Blur your background .

To slightly blur your background, click Slightly blur your background.

To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background.

To upload your own image for your background, click Add Add.

To change the background before starting a new call, Go to Google Meet.

Select the meeting you have to join

Click on change background before joining the meeting.

Google specified that your camera will automatically be turned on when you select the option.

The custom background feature is rolling out for Google Meet Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise for Education, and non-profit customers and users with personal Google accounts. Furthermore, the functionality of uploading a customised image as background is not available to participants of meetings organized by Education customers, Google state.

Note: The background changing feature is turned off by default and needs to be enabled by the user. Google also said that changing the background may slow down your device.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via