Google Meet now lets you customise your video background: Here's how to enable

Just like popular video calling applications Skype and Zoom, in order to help you with an exciting and interactive background while you make your work calls all throughout the day, Google Meet has now gradually started rolling out a feature that will help you customise backgrounds on its desktop version of the app. It has introduced certain default themes and background images such as office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backdrops. Apart from this, Google also lets users choose and upload their own images for the background.