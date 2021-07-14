Google Meet is all set to end one feature that was introduced last year to help users deal with the pandemic. The company decided to lift the time limit on group video calls, even for individual, non-subscription users.

Google Meet now comes with a time limit of 60 minutes which was also present before the pandemic. However, individual users won't have to worry about the time limit as they will still be able to take one-on-one calls for up to 24 hours.

Google has been extending the facility of free unlimited group calls for a long period. The time limit was first lifted in the month of April 2020. Other popular video calling apps such as Zoom also started offering more features to users. The free unlimited group calling feature was set to be lifted on 30 September but Google extended it to March 31, 2021. Later the company extended it further to 30 June.

With economies opening back up and some companies calling back their employees, Google has decided to bring back the time limit. Google Workspace subscribers, however, will continue to get the unlimited group calling feature.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.