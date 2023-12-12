Google Messages could soon bring WhatsApp like message editing feature. Here's what we know so far
Google Messages could soon bring new a message editing featue akin to what we have seen on popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Apple's iMessage.
Google is working on new WhatsApp- and iMessage-like features for its messaging app in a bid to attract more users. The Google Messages app may now be planning to launch a new message-editing feature that is currently in development. However, Google hasn't yet confirmed whether this feature will make it into the final version of the app.