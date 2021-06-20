Google has introduced a new feature in the Google Messages application, which is the default SMS service on many Android phones. The new feature will help users to increase font size within the messaging application instantaneously, without the need to set a specific setting.

Google Messages will allow users to pinch to zoom text, similar to how the zoom feature function features in image galleries. Earlier, users had to set a font size from the device settings. However, it locks the size and users will need to change it from within the settings.

According to a report by Android Police, the new feature has been spotted in software versions as early as v8.3.026. However, users with a more recent version may still be missing the feature. Google is expected to roll out to all users in phases.

Google recently started providing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for the Messages application. However, the application's E2EE on Google Messages app will work only for one-to-one communication, and isn’t available for group chat.

Additionally, users will require users to turn on the RCS option, which allows carriers to deliver features like read receipts, typing status, location and more.

E2EE has been a popular feature with messaging applications that run over the internet. Instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Signal offer E2EE. With the new security feature turned on, it won't be easy to track the source of a message.

The new encryption feature will only allow the sender and receiver of a text to read it. Indian government's new digital rules has also asked WhatsApp to provide the ability to track messages. However, the messaging platform has claimed if it provides such an option, E2EE will be compromised.

