Google Pay has been increasing the payment methods on its app. It started with UPI (Unified Payment Interface). It then allowed users to add their credit cards to the app. It could soon be launching payment using NFC (near-field communication).

NFC allows contactless payment where a user doesn't need to swipe a card. The user needs to keep the NFC-enabled device close to the card machine (Point of Sale terminal) and authorize the transaction.

The buzz that Google Pay could soon launch an NFC started after the website Android Police wrote about the company added a support page explaining how it will work. (bit.ly/3ePPqrF).

According to the support page, when the user will tap the phone on the payment terminal, the Google Pay app will open automatically. The user will need to tap "Proceed" to confirm the payment. At present, only Pine Lab terminals support the NFC option.

NFC-enabled transactions are more intuitive and convenient. Many fintech companies are working on NFC payments as it allows transactions without the use of an internet connection. Take the example of Jaipur-based Natural Support Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has participated in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulatory sandbox to test new technologies.

The company has started testing a product called eRupaya, which is NFC based prepaid card and Point of Sale (PoS). The company has tied-up with Punjab National Bank for it. The firm's focus is on merchant and offline digital payments in remote locations.

In March, even Axis Bank had launched a range of devices that allows its customers to make contactless payments using NFC. It offered a wristband, a keychain, and a small device, called loop, that users can fit on a watch's strap. All devices are linked to the customers' bank accounts.

At present, a user can make NFC transactions up to ₹5,000 without entering a PIN. For transactions above this limit, users will need to authenticate payments using their PINs.

