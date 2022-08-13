Google Photos gets an update with new features: What all to know

Google has renamed the “Archive” ability to “Hidden” in Google Photos for iOS. This tool helps users to hide videos and images from the main feed. Moreover, the tech giant has also made some additions to the info panel for Android users.
Alphabet’s Google has made some changes to its Photos app for their Android and iPhone users. In fact, Google has renamed the “Archive" ability to “Hidden" in Google Photos for iOS. This tool helps users to hide videos and images from the main feed. Moreover, the tech giant has also made some additions to the info panel for Android users.
According to a report by 9to5Google, iPhone users are getting a new prompt on updating Google Photos for iOS to version 6.1. This prompt reads “Archive is now called Hidden" which confirms that Google has renamed the Archive section to Hidden for the iOS app.
Additionally, the Alphabet's company has also stated that Hidden photos will be available in “albums and search results." iPhone users can also find the Hidden folder in the Library view.
Reportedly, whenever iPhone users open a photo in the updated Google app and slide up to the overflow menu, they would find a new “Hide" button instead of the “Move to archive" option.
Meanwhile, the Library tab folder has also been changed and renamed from Archive to Hidden with a new “Slash through the eye" icon. No changes have been added to the functionality of these sections, mentions the report.
The report also mentions that the tech giant has added some important information to the Info Panel in the Photos app for Android. The Photos App from Google for Android users note the on-device storage location of a picture which includes- the folder and the size, report stated. Additionally, the tech giant has also added the Backup section in the Photos app for Android users which was already available for both web and iOS users.
Meanwhile, Google announced a new update for its unified video calling platform-Google Meet. The browsing giant recently confirmed adding all Google Duo features to Meet as Google plans to merge two video calling services into a single platform.
The technology giant updated its blog post to announce that the new update that started rolling out last month would offer Meet users other features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, apart from the existing video calling features.
The technology giant updated its blog post to announce that the new update that started rolling out last month would offer Meet users other features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, apart from the existing video calling features.