Google Photos has introduced various new features to help users revisit memories and even safeguard select pictures. During the ongoing Google I/O 2021, the tech giant revealed all the new changes that will be introduced on the Photos application.

The company is adding ‘Locked Folder’ — a password-protected space where the user can save photos separately. The images added in the Locked Folder won't show up in the general gallery while scrolling through Google Photos or any other apps on the user’s device.

The company has announced that Locked Folder will be available first on Google Pixel, and will later arrive on more Android devices throughout the year. On Pixel, the user will even have the option to save photos and videos directly to the Locked Folder right from the camera.

Additionally, Google Photos will be able to go beyond just resurfacing photos based on themes but also by detecting visual patterns in photos.

The company claimed that Google Photos will be able to find a set of three or more photos that share the same shape or colour. These photos will then be highlighted in Memories. This feature will start rolling out later this summer.

Google Photos will also be able to segregate images on the basis of celebrations. These Memories will show up as the user scrolls through their photo grid, along with new Best of Month Memories and Trip highlights.

The application will also try to restrict showing certain images that are ‘painful’.Google Photos already includes controls to hide photos of certain people or time periods, and the company will continue to add new ones to improve the experience.

