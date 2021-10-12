2 min read.Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 10:53 AM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Google Photos is the app of choice to manage photos and videos for many smartphone users on both Android and iOS devices. The application allows users to view and edit images, group them on the basis of who appears in them, as well as do reverse image search using Google Lens. It also allows users to backup images and videos from folders of their choice. The application has one handy feature that can be used to even restore pictures deleted by mistake. This feature works on both Android and iOS platforms and does not require any additional tools to work.
There is are a few caveats though. Users can restore images and videos deleted within the last 60 days only. Only image backed up via Google Photos can be restored through the application Follow these steps to get back files you might have deleted via Google Photos.