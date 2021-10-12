Google Photos lets you restore deleted images on Android, iOS. Here's how

Google Photos is the app of choice to manage photos and videos for many smartphone users on both Android and iOS devices. The application allows users to view and edit images, group them on the basis of who appears in them, as well as do reverse image search using Google Lens. It also allows users to backup images and videos from folders of their choice. The application has one handy feature that can be used to even restore pictures deleted by mistake. This feature works on both Android and iOS platforms and does not require any additional tools to work.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}