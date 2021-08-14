Google Pixel devices get a new feature in calling application. Details here

In order to provide more control to users, Google will also provide a new ‘call-recording’ section in the settings of the application

Google Pixel owners might soon notice a change in their calling application. Google is rolling out a call recording feature in the native application. The search giant began testing the new feature last year in the US but it was only made available to a bunch of users. Now, the feature is being rolled out to users globally.

The phone application developed by Google is also available on the Google Play Store. The feature is also being rolled out to users in India, according to a report by 9to5 Google. Since it is a server-side update, it may reach devices at different times.

Since some countries have strict laws in terms of call-recording, the feature might be skipped in a few regions. According to 9to5Google, the update will only be rolled out to countries with "loose call recording laws, which includes a bunch of other countries given only one side of the conversation needs to consent to record a call legally."

