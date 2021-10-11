Google is planning to offer a lot more than just hardware updates with Pixel 6 . Notable tech YouTuber M Brandon Lee recently posted a thread of tweets with even more leaks about the upcoming Google smartphone. The most interesting part of the thread, however, was beyond the new Pixel itself. Lee mentioned a ‘Pixel Pass’, which according to him appears to be a blend of Apple One Bundle subscription and iPhone Upgrade Program, in Google's colours.

For those unaware of the Apple's offerings, the Cupertino tech giant offers a bundled subscription for all its digital services - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud. The higher tier subscription also includes Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

Meanwhile, iPhone Upgrade Program, as the name suggests, allows buyers to upgrade to a new iPhone every year after they fulfill the required stipulations. The upgrade programme comes with AppleCare+ included.

Now Google is working on Pixel Pass to compete against both these Apple offerings.

On Pixel Pass, Lee wrote, “This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi."

Now this information might mean that the Pixel Pass will be limited to the US, since Google Fi works with US telecom operators only. A different version of the Pixel Pass might arrive in other markets where YouTube Premium, Google One and Play Pass are available.

Lee also divulged some information about the pricing details for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If his information is to be believed, the Pixel 6 is expected to be priced at $850. He guessed the Pixel 6 Pro could be tagged at $1,099 in the US. For European markets, the price of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be EUR 649 and EUR 899 respectively.

The difference in US and European prices could be due to the “mmWave that is included in some models, specifically for the US which added $100 from EUR models".

Lee further added that the second iteration of Google Pixel Stand will be retailed at $79. The dock can deliver 23W charging with two coils and will have an in-built fan to cool the docked device. The smart-display-like capabilities with Pixel phones have been retained in the new Google Pixel Stand too.

The colour finishes for Pixel 6 have been named Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam and Stormy Black, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro will be made available in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White and Stormy Black, as per Lee.

However, do not get your hopes up, as none of this has been confirmed by Google yet. The Pixel 6 devices will be launched during an event on October 19. Price and other details will be confirmed during this event only.

