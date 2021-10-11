Google ‘Pixel Pass’ may take on Apple One and iPhone Upgrade Progam at once

Google is planning to offer a lot more than just hardware updates with Pixel 6. Notable tech YouTuber M Brandon Lee recently posted a thread of tweets with even more leaks about the upcoming Google smartphone. The most interesting part of the thread, however, was beyond the new Pixel itself. Lee mentioned a ‘Pixel Pass’, which according to him appears to be a blend of Apple One Bundle subscription and iPhone Upgrade Program, in Google's colours.

