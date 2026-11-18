Google Play has announced its Best Apps and Games of 2026 in India, recognising applications and games that stood out for innovation, creativity and user experience. Announced on November 17, the annual awards feature global titles as well as homegrown Indian apps and games across categories such as productivity, entertainment, creative expression and multiplayer gaming.

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Adobe Premiere has been awarded Best App of 2026, while Arknights: Endfield gets the Best Game award. The winners were chosen for their unique experiences on both mobile and other platforms, from AI-powered productivity tools and video editing apps to immersive games. This year, several Indian-developed platforms also made the list, such as Pronto, Zolio and ScarFall 2.0.

Adobe Premiere and Wispr Flow among top app winners Adobe Premiere was named the best app for advanced video editing features available on smartphones. These include multitrack editing, accurate video controls, and speech enhancement features. Meanwhile, ibis Paint X was recognised as Best for Creative Expression for its illustration and animation capabilities.

Wispr Flow, a voice-to-text application with AI capabilities, won the Best Innovative App award. It translates speech into formatted text, eliminates filler words and supports multiple languages, including Hinglish and Hindi.

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Pronto was awarded Best Productivity Partner for its home services booking platform among the Indian applications. Baby Development & Milestones was voted Best under the Radar for assisting parents to monitor children's developmental milestones. Zolio: Daily Journal & Diary was named Best for Skill Building.

Pocket FM was named Best for Entertainment for its episodic audio stories, and FanCode was awarded Best for Sports Fans for providing live sports coverage, scores and highlights. The winners were Strava as Best Cross-Device App and Pocket Casts as Best Wear OS Experience.

According to Google Play's partner statements, developer studios PurposeLab and Neevu credited the platform's publishing, distribution and analytics tools with helping them reach more users and improve their applications.

Arknights: Endfield, ScarFall 2.0 lead gaming awards Arknights: Endfield was the sole game in the category to receive the awards for Best Game and Best Story. The title is a mix of exploration, resource collection and industry development in the fictionalised universe of Talos-II.

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Monument Valley 3, which features puzzle-based gameplay that rotates the architecture and perspective, won the Best Indie prize. The Indian battle royale title ScarFall 2.0 was named Best Made in India. The game features familiar Indian settings, including Mumbai's urban locations and local trains.

Pokémon Champions won Best Multiplayer for its ranked, casual and private battles. Astro Arena: 3 vs 3 MOBA won the Best Pick Up and Play award for a 5-minute team game.

Konami's eFootball was awarded Best Ongoing for its frequent updates of matches to reflect real-world transfers and player performances. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is the winner of Best Cross-Device Game for its ability to take its mining and survival action to Android and Windows.

Google Play highlights Indian developers Google Play stated that this year's awards reflect the diversity of applications and games being developed for users in India and other markets. It offers platforms for daily use, creative tools, AI-driven services, and games.

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The complete list of the 2026 winners is available on the official Google Play Best of 2026 page.

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