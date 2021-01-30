Subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >Google Play Store policy update for India: All you need to know
FILE - The update provides clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and features

Google Play Store policy update for India: All you need to know

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Google has updated its policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs that are based on a qualified monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value

Google Play developers in India are building unique features and services to covert users to loyal customers. The developers use mini-games, quizzes and other gamification techniques to do so. These features are often launched during important festivals and sporting events. Google has rolled out its first policy update of 2021 where they will be clarifying and simplifying the policies around loyalty programs and features.

According to an official blog by the company, Google has updated its policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs that are based on a qualified monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value.

The update provides clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and features. The statement claims that the new policies are designed to safeguard users and optimize the developer experience. For example, the policy provides updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty.

While the company does not allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India, they claim to be committed to engaging with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will support this industry.

Google Play is also launching a web resource called ‘How Google Play Works’, a repository of information and best practices to enable developers to continue delivering innovative and secure apps and games to people around the world. It also contains India-specific details on programs that local developers can leverage to find success and scale. For users, this site helps to demystify key aspects of the Google Play platform.

