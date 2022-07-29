Google revamps the logo of the Play Store to mark the occasion of its 10th birthday and offers Play Points and Play Credits for purchasing apps as gifts to its users.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Recently, the US search engine Google marked its 10-year anniversary of Google Play Store, revamping the Play Store logo. As a gift to the loyal users, the technology giant offered Play Points and Play Credits for purchasing apps. The users need to activate the points rewards to get better offers on their purchases.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Recently, the US search engine Google marked its 10-year anniversary of Google Play Store, revamping the Play Store logo. As a gift to the loyal users, the technology giant offered Play Points and Play Credits for purchasing apps. The users need to activate the points rewards to get better offers on their purchases.
The notifications of the rewards came three days later, after the search engine celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Google Play Store. To mark the celebrations, Google has introduced a new logo that reflects the values and branding of the company.
The notifications of the rewards came three days later, after the search engine celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Google Play Store. To mark the celebrations, Google has introduced a new logo that reflects the values and branding of the company.
It is noteworthy that Google is not offering Play Points rewards in India. Instead, the company is offering Play Credits in the nation. Play Credits policy works the same as the Play Points. Both are used to purchase apps, games, and in-app items. These rewards will remain valid for a day which allows users to enjoy their purchases on Play Store.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is noteworthy that Google is not offering Play Points rewards in India. Instead, the company is offering Play Credits in the nation. Play Credits policy works the same as the Play Points. Both are used to purchase apps, games, and in-app items. These rewards will remain valid for a day which allows users to enjoy their purchases on Play Store.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Google also thanked its users of the Play Store and its developers for staying connected for over 10 years. The points by Google Play Store can be used to earn discount coupons. More of these points mean, more coupons. These points could be earned by interacting with the applications. Downloading any apps, making in-app purchases, or downloading the items inside the app will garner Play Point.
Google also thanked its users of the Play Store and its developers for staying connected for over 10 years. The points by Google Play Store can be used to earn discount coupons. More of these points mean, more coupons. These points could be earned by interacting with the applications. Downloading any apps, making in-app purchases, or downloading the items inside the app will garner Play Point.
The boosters will help to earn more points for each activity and these points can be exchanged for discount coupons of higher denomination.
The boosters will help to earn more points for each activity and these points can be exchanged for discount coupons of higher denomination.
The Play Store from the technology giant was created as an Android market. It was launched on Android 1.0. With time, Play Store has evolved over years adding multiple features for buying and downloading applications, officially.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Play Store from the technology giant was created as an Android market. It was launched on Android 1.0. With time, Play Store has evolved over years adding multiple features for buying and downloading applications, officially.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Google Play Store has come a long way to become an online store for buying music, movies, books, and other services. The tech giant has recently stated that its new logo matches the brand image of other helping services offered by Google like Google Search, Google Photos, Gmail, Translator, and assistant.
Google Play Store has come a long way to become an online store for buying music, movies, books, and other services. The tech giant has recently stated that its new logo matches the brand image of other helping services offered by Google like Google Search, Google Photos, Gmail, Translator, and assistant.
Google mentions in its blog that more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month and it is thankful to its more than 2 million developers who work for the company.