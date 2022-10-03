Google pulls translation app from China

In 2010, Google withdrew its search-engine business in China after refusing to agree to censor its search results in the country. Still, the company has sought to expand its foothold there. In 2017, it launched an improved version of the Google Translate app for users in China. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told employees in 2018 that the company wasn’t close to relaunching a search engine in China, but defended continuing to do business in the country despite human-rights concerns.