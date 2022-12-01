Google ranks Play’s best apps and games of 2022: All details

Google has recently announced a list of its best apps and games on the Google Play Store in India. This annual update to Google’s top apps and games as Google Play Best of 2022 awards has chosen Questt as the ‘Best App of 2022’. Whereas, the Apex Legends Mobile, a battle royale game, has been selected for the title of ‘Best Game of 2022’. It is noteworthy that Apex Legends Mobile has taken the place of its rival BGMI, which was the best game of 2021 and banned in India due to data concerns.
The American company mentioned in a blog post on Thursday that Flipkart’s Shopsy app has bagged the Users’ Choice App of 2021. Google reveals that the winner in this category has been chosen based on the users’ votes.
Quest is picked as the Best App of 2022 by the Google Play editors. According to Google, it is designed to customise learning and make the experience engaging. It also helps the teachers to learn patterns with data-driven insights.
Google has selected Filo, an e-learning app, as the 'Best App for Personal Growth’ taking the top spot in the category. Moreover, other similar apps in the same category such as Cuemath, PrepLadder and Yellow Class have received an honorary mention.
A social media and streaming platform Turnip has bagged the title of ;Best Apps for Fun’ category by Google whereas, Pocket was selected as the winner in the Best for Tablets’ category.
Meanwhile, according to a report by 9to5Google, Google is all set to add its Gmail and Calendar app to the WearOS. This means that these apps will soon be available on the Google smartwatches such as Watch4, Watch5, Pixel Watch and a few other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.
The report adds that the technology company is currently testing the two apps on its own Pixel Watch. Moreover, it might be added to some other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.
As of now, users can only read an excerpt of the email through the notifications in the smartwatch. Moreover, Apple has an email on its smartwatches but Google does not. Whereas, the Google Pixel Watch series come with a basic calendar app but they lack calendar in the week or month view.