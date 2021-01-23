Google redesigns Search for Android and iOS: Here’s what will change

Google has redesigned Search for its mobile platform. The company has made changes in order to simplify the search experience. The new design will be rolling out to both iOS and Android users.

The new redesign was led by Aileen Cheng who explained the changes and the idea behind the new design through a blog post. According to Cheng, ““We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily," she says. “I find it really refreshing. To me, it’s a breath of fresh air!"

“Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex," Aileen says. “That’s especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We’re not just organizing the web’s information, but all the world’s information," Aileen says. “We started with organizing web pages, but now there’s so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of."

Here are some of the new design elements you will notice:

1. Bringing information into focus: “We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it," says Aileen. “It’s about simplifying the experience and getting people to the information they’re looking for as clearly and quickly as possible."

2. Making text easier to read: The Google Search team made the text larger so the human eye can scan and understand Search results faster. “We’re making the result and section titles bigger, as well," Aileen says. The update also includes more of Google’s font, which already shows up in Android and Gmail.

3. Creating more room: “We decided to create a new edge-to-edge results design and to minimize the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you’re looking for," says Aileen. “The overall effect is that you have more visual space and breathing room for Search results and other content to take center stage."

4. Using colour to highlight: The re-design team focused on centering content and images against a clean background and using colour more intentionally to guide the eye to important information without being overwhelming or distracting.

5.The “Googley" feeling: “If you look at the Google logo, you’ll notice there’s a lot of roundness to it, so we’re borrowing from that and bringing it to other places as well," says Aileen. You’ll see that in parts of this redesign, like in rounded icons and imagery. “That form is already so much a part of our DNA. Just look at the Search bar, or the magnifying glass," Aileen points out.

