Google removes controversial Mitron app from Android

The controversial short form video app Mitron which shot to fame for its alleged Indian roots amid the backlash against TikTok, appears to have been taken down from the Google Play Store now. The app was taken down for being repetitive and offering the same content and experience that is already being provided by another app.

In its spam and minimum functionality page, Google clearly states that, "We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services."

In its spam and minimum functionality page, Google clearly states that, "We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services."

Copying content from other apps without adding any original content or value is considered a violation by Google. We have reached out to Shivank Agarwal, the developer of Mitron app and will update the story with his comments when we have it.

As the tension between India and China mounted on the border, online campaigns urging people to uninstall Chinese apps also gathered momentum. As TikTok users rushed to other options, Mitron and it's familiar Indian name struck a chord with many. The app went on to bag 5 million downloads on Android in a few weeks in May.

Despite its success and huge user base, it drew flak for being buggy and not having a robust privacy policy.

There were some doubts about the app's origins too. According to a News18 report, the source code for Mitron app was purchased by Mitron's promoter from a Pakistani software development firm Qboxus for $34 (approx ₹2,556 after direct conversion) on CodeCanyon, an online marketplace that allows developers to distribute and sell their products.

Irfan Sheikh, founder of Qboxus, told the media that calling Mitron an Indian app is not accurate as the Indian developers have barely made any changes to the original app, which is called TicTic.

It seems that in the hurry to rush the Mitron app to the market, the developer didn't make any changes to it and that is what seems to have landed it in the line of fire from Google.

At the time of writing, the TicTic app was not showing on the Play Store either.