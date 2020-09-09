Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >App News >Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 04, 2019 a picture taken on February 5, 2019 shows the Google logo displayed on a tablet

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Staff Writer

the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme.

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme.

According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Google further said that it expects "more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months."

The new version of Android brings a variety of new features to the mobile operating system with the biggest change being that the management of conversations by grouping notifications from messaging applications.

It adds a Facebook Messenger-style bubble interface making the conversations more accessible, reports The Verge.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated