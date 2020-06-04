Google says Mitron app can be back on Play Store if issue fixed

Mitron app became hugely popular with millennial users active on short form video platforms like TikTok and bagged 5 million users in a few weeks' time. Its success was largely driven by online campaigns that urged people to not use TikTok and switch to Indian alternatives. However, it was later found that Mitron app was based on the same source code as Qboxus’ TicTic app and the Indian developers had barely made any changes to it after purchasing it from the Pakistani software company. The app was reportedly removed earlier this week for being repetitive providing the same experience as other apps already on the Play Store.