Google services resume after massive Gmail, YouTube outage

Google services had taken a hit as many users took up the issue on Twitter. Prominent services such as YouTube, Gmail and other Google platforms had stopped working for many users.

Most Google services are up and running. However, there's still no clarity regarding what triggered the outage in the first place. Google is expected to acknowledge the issue in a future post.

Popular website tracker, DownDetector has also claimed multiple outages that were reported at around 5 PM. The outage lasted for over an hour. The website showed outage reports from all around the world which includes India, many European countries as well as parts of the United States and Australia.

Gmail users got a message, "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service."

On YouTube, users also got an error message saying, "Something went wrong".

The YouTube team later released a statement claiming the issue is being looked into. The Team stated, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news: Team YouTube."

However, many users were able to circumvent the outage by just logging in their account by using the incognito window on their browser.

Okay so, currently @Google account services are down. If you wanna watch YT do it in incognito and don't login! Let's hope that @Google and @YouTube fix this issue! pic.twitter.com/I2jlcZQHYq — Jadyn - Editing Commissions 🍥 (@___Jadyn___) December 14, 2020

Other Google services such as Google Docs were also down. The platform shared a message saying, "Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help center."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via