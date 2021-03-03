Google to begin testing interest-based user tracking

“Today, we’re making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products. We don’t believe these solutions will meet rising consumer expectations for privacy, nor will they stand up to rapidly evolving regulatory restrictions, and therefore aren’t a sustainable long-term investment," said David Temkin, director of product management, Ads Privacy and Trust at Google in a blog post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}