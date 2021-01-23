Google to introduce double-tap function on Pixel devices with Android 12: Report

Google might soon introduce a new feature for Pixel phones. The feature codenamed ‘Columbus’ allows the user to double-tap on the back of the phone to activate a feature like calling for a voice assistant, open notification share or some other action. The feature was first spotted last year and was expected to be featured in Android 11. However, the company is now reported to be working to include it in the Android 12 update.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is expected to launch the new ‘Columbus’ feature with the Android 12 update. The feature got its codename from the character in the movie Zombieland for his signature double-tap move. The report suggests that it was first spotted on the Android 11 Developer preview.

Google was expected to release the feature for the phones that don’t come with the 'Active Edge' feature (squeeze function) which has been absent in the previous three Pixel phones including hGoogle Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5.

The new Columbus feature will be customisable according to the user’s interest or requirement. According to the report, once the update has been released, the user will be able to double-tap the back of their Pixel phone to activate one of the following functions:

Activate the Google Assistant

Take a screenshot

Pause/resume media playback

Open the notification shade

Open the recent apps view

Currently, the Pixel devices support a shortcut to access the notification shade by swiping down the fingerprint sensor. The first swipe brings down the notification shade and the second swipe shows the extended list of shortcuts on the notification shade.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via