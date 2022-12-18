Google to soon bring end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web

In another news, Google is all set to add its Gmail and Calendar app to the WearOS, reports 9to5Google. This means that these apps will soon be available on the Google smartwatches such as Watch4, Watch5, Pixel Watch and a few other Wear OS-powered smartwatches. The report adds that the technology company is currently testing the two apps on its own Pixel Watch. Moreover, it might be added to some other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.