Google to soon bring end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web

Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Gmail on web browser. Currently in beta, users will be able to send and receive encrypted emails within your domain and outside of your domain. According to Google, the email body and attachments, including inline images will be end-to-end encrypted.
“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs," the company said in a blogpost.
In case you are unaware, the client-side encryption is available on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta) for quite some time now
Google says that customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption (CSE) beta. Applications for the beta program are open until January 2023. Users will be required to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application that will have information like include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.
The feature is not yet available to users with personal Google Accounts or Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Google says that it will roll out the public release on a later date in 2023.
Google says that the client-side encryption feature will be off by default. It can be enabled at the domain, organizational unit, and Group levels by navigating through Admin console > Security > Access and data control > Client-side encryption.
In another news, Google is all set to add its Gmail and Calendar app to the WearOS, reports 9to5Google. This means that these apps will soon be available on the Google smartwatches such as Watch4, Watch5, Pixel Watch and a few other Wear OS-powered smartwatches. The report adds that the technology company is currently testing the two apps on its own Pixel Watch. Moreover, it might be added to some other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.
