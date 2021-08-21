Google has announced that it will soon discontinue the Android Auto mobile application. However, the company will replace it with Google Assistant.

The company has confirmed that Android 12 onwards the standalone Android Auto for Phone Screens application will not be available to users.

The search giant has also assured that users who rely on the application while driving need not to worry as the driving-friendly interface will be made available on the Android phone via the Google Assistant driving mode, which is available within Google Maps, or the native Android Auto interface available in cars that are compatible. Google has said that the experience won't be changing for anyone using Android Auto in compatible cars.

In a statement, Google said, "For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time."

Google came up with a formal announcement regarding the discontinuation after a few users complained that they were being redirected to the Google Assistant driving mode when they tried to enter the Android Auto for Phone Screens application. The Android Auto app is also not compatible with some Pixel device that are running on Android 12.

