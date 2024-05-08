Google Wallet app launched in India: What is it and how is it different from Google Pay?
Google has introduced its digital wallet application, Google Wallet, in India. The application allows users to securely store their private information like store cards, tickets passes, IDs and more. However, the company has categorically stated that the rollout of Google Wallet will not affect its already popular UPI app, Google Pay.