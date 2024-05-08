Google introduces Google Wallet in India for securely storing private information like store cards, tickets, passes, and IDs. The rollout will not affect the already popular Google Pay UPI app.

Google has introduced its digital wallet application, Google Wallet, in India. The application allows users to securely store their private information like store cards, tickets passes, IDs and more. However, the company has categorically stated that the rollout of Google Wallet will not affect its already popular UPI app, Google Pay.

How is Google Wallet different from Google Pay? According to an FAQ on the Google Wallet website, Google Wallet is a ‘secure and private digital wallet’ that allows users quick access to payment cards, passes, tickets, keys or IDs that they share on the app. Google Pay, on the other hand, is a way for users to manage their money and finances.

Google Pay allows users t send money to their friends and family, earn rewards, find offers from favourite merchants and get insights about their spending habits, the blog post stated.

Meanwhile, Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google while speaking about the launch of Google Wallet in India said, "Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payments app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases,"

