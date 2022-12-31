Google will now warn you about dangerous roads: Here’s how

To recall, Google Chrome also blocks secure websites from using insecure web forms by default. It was recently witnessed that the technology giant created a new toggle feature under Settings to ‘Always use secure connections’. Once it is enabled, the browser would attempt to upgrade to the HTTPS version of websites, in case a user accidentally navigates to the insecure version. Additionally, if there is no secure version, the browser will display the users an on-screen warning while asking if they would like to continue or not.

