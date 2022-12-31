Google will now warn you about dangerous roads: Here’s how

Waze, a Google owned app gets a new feature which informs users regarding the dangerous roads based on traffic data. With the latest beta version of Waze, users can find red coloured high-risk roads on the map, although in case if users frequently travel from a specific road, the case might differ, suggests a report from The Verge.
Waze, a Google owned app gets a new feature which informs users regarding the dangerous roads based on traffic data. With the latest beta version of Waze, users can find red coloured high-risk roads on the map, although in case if users frequently travel from a specific road, the case might differ, suggests a report from The Verge.
Reportedly, this latest feature also shows a pop-up notification related to dangerous roads in order to keep him cautious. Notably, the only countries which have access to the beta version of the Waze app will receive a pop-up which states, “using reports from drivers and your route, you may see alerts for History of crashes on some roads," says the report.
Reportedly, this latest feature also shows a pop-up notification related to dangerous roads in order to keep him cautious. Notably, the only countries which have access to the beta version of the Waze app will receive a pop-up which states, “using reports from drivers and your route, you may see alerts for History of crashes on some roads," says the report.
As per the report, the feature is in the beta version of the app as of now and soon it will be made available for all the users.
As per the report, the feature is in the beta version of the app as of now and soon it will be made available for all the users.
Meanwhile, the American technology giant is also planning to launch a new feature which will protect users from malicious and suspicious HTTP downloads. It is noticeable that when a user visits any HTTP website, Google Chrome categorises it as ‘not secure’ in the address bar on an Android smartphone.
Meanwhile, the American technology giant is also planning to launch a new feature which will protect users from malicious and suspicious HTTP downloads. It is noticeable that when a user visits any HTTP website, Google Chrome categorises it as ‘not secure’ in the address bar on an Android smartphone.
According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is planning to introduce a security feature which will eventually block any insecure downloads which users might want to open through HTTP websites. It is noteworthy that over the last few years, the American browser was trying to make Chrome a secure platform by encouraging users to possibly use only HTTPS websites.
According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is planning to introduce a security feature which will eventually block any insecure downloads which users might want to open through HTTP websites. It is noteworthy that over the last few years, the American browser was trying to make Chrome a secure platform by encouraging users to possibly use only HTTPS websites.
To recall, Google Chrome also blocks secure websites from using insecure web forms by default. It was recently witnessed that the technology giant created a new toggle feature under Settings to ‘Always use secure connections’. Once it is enabled, the browser would attempt to upgrade to the HTTPS version of websites, in case a user accidentally navigates to the insecure version. Additionally, if there is no secure version, the browser will display the users an on-screen warning while asking if they would like to continue or not.