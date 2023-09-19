Google takes first step to add plugins on Bard with own apps

Google takes first step to add plugins on Bard with own apps2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 11:53 PM IST
The move marks Google’s first step towards keeping pace with ChatGPT, in terms of the usage of plugins
On Tuesday, Google announced the latest addition to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard—adding the ability for users to link their entire suite of Google apps to the chatbot. By doing so, users will get the ability to pull information from their stored documents and spreadsheets, as well as tap public Google services such as Maps and YouTube, within Bard’s responses.