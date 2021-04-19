Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier.

This feature is, however, rolling out to some users as an experiment. Google said the “copy link to highlight" feature is already available on desktop and Android devices for some users. The feature is “coming soon" to iOS, the company added.

Google's product manager Kayce Hawkins in a blog post shared steps to follow to update the new feature:

Link to your highlighted text

"Visit a web page, highlight the text you want to create a link to, right click, and select 'copy link to highlight'. A URL ending in a pound sign will be generated, which you can then share with others. When they open the link, they'll be sent to the specific highlighted section instead of the beginning of the page."

This feature is rolling out now to desktop and Android and is coming soon for iOS. With “Copy link to highlight", you can share a URL for selected text highlighted for the recipient.

In the blog post, Hawkins also mentioned other new product features including the new PDF updates. ''We added more features to make working with PDFs better: document properties, two-page view and an updated top toolbar, which puts the most important PDF actions (zoom, jump to page, save, print and more) within a single click. These features are rolling out now,'' she said.





