GOT fans, Swiggy has a special ‘surprise’ for you1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 03:50 PM IST
- Usually, Swiggy shows a guy on a motorbike to indicate the delivery partner’s ETA. Instead, users will now see a dragon on the order tracking screen.
Disney+ Hotstar premiered the first episode of House of the Dragon recently. The series is a prequel to the popular web series Game of Thrones (GOT) and is based on George RR Martin's book Fire and Blood. To the liking of GOT fans, food delivery platform Swiggy has replaced the motorbike on the order tracking screen with a dragon.