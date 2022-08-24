Disney+ Hotstar premiered the first episode of House of the Dragon recently. The series is a prequel to the popular web series Game of Thrones (GOT) and is based on George RR Martin's book Fire and Blood. To the liking of GOT fans, food delivery platform Swiggy has replaced the motorbike on the order tracking screen with a dragon.

Usually, Swiggy shows a guy on a motorbike to indicate the delivery partner’s ETA. Instead, users will now see a dragon on the order tracking screen. For the unaware, dragons in GOT are believed to have a strong connection to magic. Also, the Targaryens used dragons to capture and control Westeros kingdom.

Sharing a video of the same on Twitter, Swiggy wrote “so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet 👀 iykyk #HOTDonHotstar".

so @DisneyPlusHS sent us some dragons for our delivery fleet 👀 iykyk #HOTDonHotstar pic.twitter.com/YHruKXkzov — Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 23, 2022

While the video shows delivery partner’s new avatar as a dragon, it now reads “Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way."

As mentioned above, House of dragon is a prequel to GOT. It takes viewers around 200 years back to the origin of Targaryens and the events that led to the civil war. In GOT legend, it is hailed as ‘Dance of the Dragon’. The new web series has renowned actors like Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Paddy Considine in lead roles.

The surprise has got witty comments and likes from Swiggy customers and GOT fans. “Yep ordered some food today and saw this. The only question is why is the dragon following traffic laws and only flying over a road?," wrote one of the users on Twitter.