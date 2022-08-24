GOT fans, Swiggy has a special ‘surprise’ for you

As mentioned above, House of dragon is a prequel to GOT. It takes viewers around 200 years back to the origin of Targaryens and the events that led to the civil war. In GOT legend, it is hailed as ‘Dance of the Dragon’. The new web series has renowned actors like Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Paddy Considine in lead roles.