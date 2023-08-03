Govt tables data protection Bill in Lok Sabha

Govt tables data protection Bill in Lok Sabha4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST
This new Bill, after it is passed by Parliament, will protect rights of all citizens, allow innovation economy to expand and permit government’s lawful and legitimate access in national security
New Delhi: The government on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill in Lok Sabha. This is the second attempt of the government to create legislation on data privacy and protection.
