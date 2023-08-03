Govt tables data protection Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The government on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill in Lok Sabha. This is the second attempt of the government to create legislation on data privacy and protection.
New Delhi: The government on Thursday tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill in Lok Sabha. This is the second attempt of the government to create legislation on data privacy and protection.
“This new Bill, after it is passed by Parliament, will protect rights of all citizens, allow innovation economy to expand and permit government’s lawful and legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics and earthquakes," said minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
“This new Bill, after it is passed by Parliament, will protect rights of all citizens, allow innovation economy to expand and permit government’s lawful and legitimate access in national security and emergencies like pandemics and earthquakes," said minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The DPDP Bill with global standards, is contemporary, future-ready, yet simple and easy to understand, he said, adding that the Bill was drafted after exhaustive consultations with a multitude of stakeholders.
The Bill envisages penalties of up to ₹250 crore per instance in the case of a data breach, lower than ₹500 crore proposed in the earlier draft issued in November 2022.
The Union Cabinet had approved the Bill last month, which had several changes, including one clause which allows government to direct any government agency, an intermediary or a platform to block or ban any information, in the interest of the general public and after giving an opportunity of being heard to that data fiduciary.
“Every intermediary who receives a direction issued under sub-section (7) shall be bound to comply with the same," the Bill states.
Legal specialists and observers said the Bill’s scope had been expanded to include semi-automated and mechanical digital data processing. Under general obligation, the terminology and scope of the deemed consent has been changed. The items to be incorporated within the notice have been enhanced, while the requirement for plain and clear text has been removed, some said.
“A class of data fiduciaries or specific functions can be exempted from the additional obligations of processing children’s data, while the provisions are also extended to disabled persons who may or may not be a “Child". The open-ended determining factor for classifying an entity as significant data fiduciaries has been removed, however, there is less clarity regarding the threshold and clauses have been added where government may prescribe more obligations in future," said Kazim Rizvi, founder director, The Dialogue.