Govt tables data protection Bill in Lok Sabha

The Bill also mandates that consent for the collection of personal data must meet specific criteria, including being specific, informed, unconditional, unambiguous, and limited to the extent necessary for the specified purpose. Further, the Bill provides that even where consent is obtained for a specified purpose, the consent will only be valid where the processing of personal data is necessary for such specified purpose. This provision has significant implications for businesses as they will now be required to obtain consent for purposes which are necessary for which it is being collected, Chakraborty added.

