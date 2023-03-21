GPT-4 simplifies medical writing for prescriptions and notes. Know here’s how

GPT-4 simplifies medical writing for prescriptions and notes. Know here’s how2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Nuance Communications from Microsoft has launched DAX Express, an AI-powered application designed to help doctors reduce their administrative workload. DAX Express is a clinical documentation app that combines conversational and ambient AI with OpenAI's advanced GPT-4 model. The fully automated workflow-integrated app is aimed at simplifying the note-taking process for doctors, enabling them to focus on patient care.
