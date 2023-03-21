GPT-4 simplifies medical writing for prescriptions and notes. Know here’s how

Microsoft continues to leverage OpenAI technology with Nuance Communications, a Microsoft subsidiary, launching a new application for health workers. The app is aimed at making it easier for doctors to take notes and is part of Microsoft's wider integration of ChatGPT and other OpenAI tech in Office, Edge, and Bing. This move reflects Microsoft's commitment to improving healthcare services through innovative technological solutions.

Nuance Communications from Microsoft has launched DAX Express, an AI-powered application designed to help doctors reduce their administrative workload. DAX Express is a clinical documentation app that combines conversational and ambient AI with OpenAI's advanced GPT-4 model. T

he fully automated workflow-integrated app is aimed at simplifying the note-taking process for doctors, enabling them to focus on patient care. This reflects Microsoft's continued efforts to leverage innovative technology to improve healthcare services.

In 2021, Microsoft acquired Nuance, a company that provides tools for speech transcription and other services that can be beneficial for medical practitioners worldwide. Nuance had already launched its DAX application in 2020, aimed at streamlining the documentation process for doctors and reducing paperwork. The acquisition of Nuance by Microsoft reflects the tech giant's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in the healthcare sector .

Nuance's DAX Express is designed to provide access to world-class AI technology to more than 550,000 Dragon Medical users. The app, powered by OpenAI's advanced GPT-4 model and supported by Microsoft Azure, is intended to simplify the note-taking process for healthcare providers.

According to Nuance, DAX Express represents a significant step forward in AI technology adoption, providing healthcare organizations with an accessible entry point to scale up the use of AI-powered applications.

According to a press release by Nuance, DAX Express utilizes a unique blend of conversational, ambient, and generative AI to quickly and securely generate draft clinical notes. These notes can be reviewed and completed by healthcare providers immediately after patient visits, whether in the exam room or during telehealth conversations. By streamlining the note-taking process, DAX Express enables healthcare providers to focus more on delivering quality care to patients.

Mark Benjamin, CEO, Nuance stated, "We've taken the power and advanced reasoning capabilities of GPT-4 and integrated it into our proven outcomes-focused AI technologies in a tested and responsible way."