GTA 6 is really happening on November 19. Take-Two just put $8 billion behind that claim

Grand Theft Auto VI video game (GTA 6) is officially to launch on 19 November 2026, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) reaffirmed today, ending speculation about another delay for the highly anticipated title.

Advertisement

The confirmation came as part of Take-Two’s latest earnings report, where the company also projected between $8 billion and $8.2 billion in net bookings for fiscal 2027, numbers analysts widely see as being heavily tied to GTA 6’s expected blockbuster release. Reuters reported that the guidance helped calm investor concerns surrounding the game’s launch timeline.

Shares of Take-Two rose in after-hours trading following the announcement, with investors appearing relieved that the game remains on track despite months of rumours and silence from developer Rockstar Games. According to Reuters, Take-Two stock climbed around 7% after the earnings update.

Also Read | Rockstar Games boss reveals why GTA VI won't arrive on PC in November

The release timeline has been under intense scrutiny ever since Rockstar pushed the game out of its earlier release window. Fans had been closely watching Take-Two’s fiscal guidance for signs of another shift, especially because the company’s future revenue projections are expected to depend heavily on GTA 6’s launch performance. Gaming publication GTA Intel reported ahead of the earnings call that investors were expected to focus heavily on whether the company maintained its late-2026 guidance.

Advertisement

Why GTA 6 matters so much to Take-Two and the gaming industry According to Reuters, Take-Two expects fiscal 2027 bookings between $8 billion and $8.2 billion, slightly below Wall Street's expectations of roughly $9.1 billion. Even so, executives maintained confidence that the upcoming fiscal year would be a record-setting period for the company.

Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick reportedly said the company expects “new record levels of operating performance” as GTA 6 launches alongside the rest of its gaming portfolio, according to financial news platform 24/7 Wall St.

The game is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. Reports suggest GTA 6 could generate billions of dollars within days of release, driven not only by base-game sales but also by future online and recurring revenue opportunities. Reuters said that Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has already sold nearly 230 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video games ever made.

Advertisement

Also Read | Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Fails to Faze Take-Two Stock Analysts

The company’s latest quarterly results also showed continued strength from older Rockstar titles. According to The Wall Street Journal and Take-Two’s earnings transcript, recurrent consumer spending, including in-game purchases and online content, now accounts for a significant share of the company’s revenue, helped by franchises such as GTA Online and NBA 2K.

Take-Two additionally revealed that Rockstar’s marketing campaign for GTA 6 is expected to begin this summer, potentially setting the stage for new trailers, gameplay reveals and pre-order announcements in the coming months, according to Barron’s.