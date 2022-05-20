Heavy tax can hurt online gaming sector: experts

“The 400 million gamers come from diverse economic backgrounds. Listing the industry under the highest tax bracket will directly impact the gaming population, online gaming companies, and the sector as a whole," said Dilsher Singh, founder and chief executive of online gaming firm Zupee. The Mint report said the GoM’s report to the GST Council is expected to recommend 28% GST on “all forms" of online gaming. This has also led to confusion about whether the tax will extend to other forms of gaming, including games of skill and chance. Supreme Court verdicts in India separate games of skills and games of chance in terms of legality and their treatment by regulators. Akash Karmakar, a partner at law firm Panag and Babu, said heavy taxation could be problematic, as India still makes up a small part of the global gaming economy.