Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, has introduced 3D Avatars for the Instagram application. This means that now Instagram users can share Avatars with Reels as well. Moreover, users also have the option to personalise their 3D avatars. Here is a guide on Instagram users can share Reels with Avatars:

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Now swipe left and go to the Reels tab.

STEP3. Furthermore, record your reel and while editing, tap on to the Stickers button available at the top right.

STEP4. Tap on the Avatar option and select the Avatar reaction that you want to add to your Reel.

STEP5. After the editing of the Reel, tap on the Next button.

STEP6. Enter all the needed details, which includes captions and tag people if you want. Then press the Share button.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is adding new tools to protect teens and their privacy on Instagram and Facebook. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that it is bringing new privacy defaults for teens. These include privacy filters like who can see their friends list, who can see the people, pages and lists they follow, who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile and more.

For Facebook and Instagram users who are under the age of 16 (18 in select countries), they will be defaulted into more private settings when they join Facebook.

To stop the spread of teen’s intimate photos, Facebook said that it is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build a global platform for teens who are worried intimate images they created might be shared on public online platforms without their consent. The platform, Facebook says, will help prevent a teen’s intimate images from being posted online and can be used by other companies across the tech industry.