Here's how Mac's new ‘Balance’ app manages time and offers work-life balance

Meanwhile, the Cupertino based Apple has launched its iOS 16.2 update. This update also brings a new Freeform app along with it. As per the company, the Freeform app helps users to manage and organise layout content on flexible canvas. The app is stored in iCloud and lets users access it on several devices like iPads, iPhones and Macs with the same Apple account. Moreover, users will also get the feature to invite others to collaborate and edit this board.

