Here's how Mac's new ‘Balance’ app manages time and offers work-life balance

We all need work-life balance and it will be great if we can keep track of the time we spend. Fortunately, a new app is here to help us out with mentioned tasks. Mac gets a new app dubbed as ‘Balance’ which will focus on maintaining a work-life balance and it would allow users to track their time they have spent.
Alexander Sandberg, Product Developer for iOS/macOS is the mind behind this app. He has recently announced the launch of the Balance app on Twitter.
"Balance is now available on the App Store! Work-life balance is extremely important, so I'm excited to launch an app focused on that," tweeted Sandberg. This app will support features like a manual clocking system, which helps users to mentally check in and out of work, sends regular break reminders, and comes with a focus timer for those who like to manage their time systematically.
Sandberg added that the Balance app will be free to use but it will have some optional Pro features which can be unlocked for those who get some value from the application. As of now, the only Pro feature on the app is a log which lets users track and manage their sessions over time, states Sandberg.
Furthermore, he said that the app gets several exciting features to be added soon. This includes app/website blocking, goals, time categorisation, improved history and more. Some of the upcoming features will be available with the Balance Pro.
Meanwhile, the Cupertino based Apple has launched its iOS 16.2 update. This update also brings a new Freeform app along with it. As per the company, the Freeform app helps users to manage and organise layout content on flexible canvas. The app is stored in iCloud and lets users access it on several devices like iPads, iPhones and Macs with the same Apple account. Moreover, users will also get the feature to invite others to collaborate and edit this board.
In simple words, the new Freeform app can be termed as an amalgamation of Google Docs, Sheet and Slide. It seems like Apple has introduced its new features to rival its competitors. After opening the app, users can see a large whiteboard which can be used for jotting ideas all in a single platform. They get to move around the board with support for built-in gestures.