Here's why YouTube removed 5.6 million videos during July-September: All details

"We watch dozens or even hundreds of videos to understand the implications of drawing different policy lines. Drawing a policy line is never about a single video; it's about thinking through the impact on all videos, which would be removed and which could stay up under the new guideline. Following this comprehensive review, the team shares various options for policy lines, making sure to detail examples of videos that would be removed or approved for each (as well as different enforcement actions, like removal vs. age restriction)," says Youtube.