Homegrown game FAU-G launches on Google Play Store

NEW DELHI: FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, widely regarded as the homegrown alternative to the hugely popular PUBG Mobile , was released on Google Play Store on Tuesday. The iOS version is also expected soon, the company said. The game was listed on Google Play Store in December for pre-registration and received over 5 million clicks.

Announced in September by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the game had generated a lot of buzz due to its patriotic overtone and Indian roots - it has been developed by Bengaluru-based gaming startup Studio nCore. The announcement had also coincided with India's ban on PUBG Mobile.

FAU-G is free to download with in-app purchases and optional ads. It has an in-built store where players can buy weapons such as clubs, axes, pipes, and recruit highly trained commandos in their team using in-game tokens, which they can earn in the game or buy with real money.

The ban on PUBG Mobile created a vacuum in the battle royale and mobile eSports space in India. While many gamers moved to Garena Free Fire, PUBG Corporation, the South Korean creators of PUBG Mobile, have been trying to re-launch the game in India with India-focused modifications and a new name- PUBG Mobile India. PUBG Corporation also severed ties with Tencent Games, the Chinese publishers of the game in India.

For now, FAU-G has been released with a single player campaign mode with 'Tales from Galwan Valley' as the main campaign. It is based on the skirmishes between Indian and Chinese forces at LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Galwan Valley in May-June, which resulted in the death of 20 Indian army personnel. The campaign has voice overs and narratives in Hindi.

The game has two other modes called Team Deathmatch and Free for All. Both will be multiplayer modes, with the former likely to play out like CS:GO (Counter Strike: Global Offensive), while the latter is expected to follow the battle royale format along the lines of PUBG Mobile and other similar games including Garena Free Fire.





