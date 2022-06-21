Horn ok, please: An app drives the trucks

Before he got on the app three years ago, he had to cold-call brokers, checking if any of them had a consignment for the routes his vehicles operate on, or how much they were willing to pay. “Now, I know the fare beforehand and take on the trip only if I agree with it," he says. In the three years he has been using Blackbuck, his trucks make more trips on an average, and his income has gone up by 10%.