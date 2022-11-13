How to activate PhonePe using your Aadhaar card: A step by step guide

PhonePe, an instant payment platform, has enabled UPI activation with Aadhaar card using the OTP authentication. According to the payment app, it is the first UPI TPAP app which has rolled out the Aadhaar based UPI onboarding process. This means that users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and they will need to enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to start the onboarding process, instead of providing debit card details.

