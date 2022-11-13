How to activate PhonePe using your Aadhaar card: A step by step guide

PhonePe, an instant payment platform, has enabled UPI activation with Aadhaar card using the OTP authentication. According to the payment app, it is the first UPI TPAP app which has rolled out the Aadhaar based UPI onboarding process. This means that users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and they will need to enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to start the onboarding process, instead of providing debit card details.
PhonePe, an instant payment platform, has enabled UPI activation with Aadhaar card using the OTP authentication. According to the payment app, it is the first UPI TPAP app which has rolled out the Aadhaar based UPI onboarding process. This means that users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and they will need to enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to start the onboarding process, instead of providing debit card details.
Earlier, in the UPI onboarding flow, it was mandatory to provide a debit card to set up a user’s UPI PIN for the registration process on the PhonePe app. This restricted access to people who did not have their debit car ready with them. Now, the Aadhar based e-KYC flow has simplified the onboarding process of registration.
Earlier, in the UPI onboarding flow, it was mandatory to provide a debit card to set up a user’s UPI PIN for the registration process on the PhonePe app. This restricted access to people who did not have their debit car ready with them. Now, the Aadhar based e-KYC flow has simplified the onboarding process of registration.
PhonePay users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and they will need to enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to start the onboarding process. These users would receive an OTP from UIDAI and their respective bank to complete the authentication steps.
PhonePay users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and they will need to enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to start the onboarding process. These users would receive an OTP from UIDAI and their respective bank to complete the authentication steps.
Here is how to activate PhonePe UPI account using the Aadhaar card:
STEP1. Open the PhonePe app on an Android or iOS device.
Here is how to activate PhonePe UPI account using the Aadhaar card:
STEP1. Open the PhonePe app on an Android or iOS device.
STEP2. Go to the PhonePe profile page.
STEP2. Go to the PhonePe profile page.
STEP3. Under the Payment Instruments tab, choose the Add bank account option.
STEP3. Under the Payment Instruments tab, choose the Add bank account option.
STEP4. Select the bank, then verify the mobile number using OTP authentication.
STEP4. Select the bank, then verify the mobile number using OTP authentication.
STEP5. PhonePay will obtain bank account details and link them to UPI.