Home / Technology / App News /  How to block unknown numbers on Android phones: A mini-guide

How to block unknown numbers on Android phones: A mini-guide

2 min read . 03:37 PM ISTLivemint
If you are looking for information on how to block unknown numbers on Android phones, here is the guide for you.

With the rise in spam calls everyday, users now want to block unknown numbers. Google by default provides the option to block unknown numbers on Android. However, since the Android world is of a heterogeneous nature, there is no way of blocking unknown numbers on phone from different manufacturers. Different skins and interfaces have distinct ways through which users can block unknown numbers on their phones. If you are looking for information on how to block unknown numbers on Android phones, here is the guide for you.

How to block unknown numbers on an Android phone with Google Phone app

Here are the steps that users can take to block unknown numbers on an Android phone that has the Google Phone app installed. Scroll down to the next section to look at the steps users can take on a Samsung phone.

STEP 1. Open the Phone app.

STEP 2. Tap the three-dot button from the top-right side of the dialler search bar.

STEP 3. Now, tap Settings and then Blocked numbers.

STEP 4. Turn on the Unknown option.

Notably, the term “unknown" on Android is not meant for the numbers that are not saved in their contacts. This is in contrast with that of the iPhone and is meant specifically for calls that surface on users’ caller ID as private or unknown.

How to block unknown numbers on Android phone from Samsung

STEP 1. Open the Phone app.

STEP 2. Tap the three-dot menu and then select Settings.

STEP 3 Now, tap Block numbers.

STEP 4 Hit Block unknown/hidden numbers to block private and unknown numbers on your phone.

How to block unknown numbers on Android from Xiaomi

STEP 1. Open Phone.

STEP 2. Tap the three-dot button from the search bar.

STEP 3. Select Settings from the menu.

STEP 4. Now, tap Unknown to block all calls from unidentified callers.

Additionally, there are third-party apps including Truecaller that help users block unknown numbers on their Android phone.

