How to block unknown numbers on Android phones: A mini-guide

With the rise in spam calls everyday, users now want to block unknown numbers. Google by default provides the option to block unknown numbers on Android. However, since the Android world is of a heterogeneous nature, there is no way of blocking unknown numbers on phone from different manufacturers. Different skins and interfaces have distinct ways through which users can block unknown numbers on their phones. If you are looking for information on how to block unknown numbers on Android phones, here is the guide for you.
With the rise in spam calls everyday, users now want to block unknown numbers. Google by default provides the option to block unknown numbers on Android. However, since the Android world is of a heterogeneous nature, there is no way of blocking unknown numbers on phone from different manufacturers. Different skins and interfaces have distinct ways through which users can block unknown numbers on their phones. If you are looking for information on how to block unknown numbers on Android phones, here is the guide for you.
How to block unknown numbers on an Android phone with Google Phone app
How to block unknown numbers on an Android phone with Google Phone app
Here are the steps that users can take to block unknown numbers on an Android phone that has the Google Phone app installed. Scroll down to the next section to look at the steps users can take on a Samsung phone.
Here are the steps that users can take to block unknown numbers on an Android phone that has the Google Phone app installed. Scroll down to the next section to look at the steps users can take on a Samsung phone.
STEP 1. Open the Phone app.
STEP 1. Open the Phone app.
STEP 2. Tap the three-dot button from the top-right side of the dialler search bar.
STEP 2. Tap the three-dot button from the top-right side of the dialler search bar.
STEP 3. Now, tap Settings and then Blocked numbers.
STEP 3. Now, tap Settings and then Blocked numbers.
STEP 4. Turn on the Unknown option.
STEP 4. Turn on the Unknown option.
Notably, the term “unknown" on Android is not meant for the numbers that are not saved in their contacts. This is in contrast with that of the iPhone and is meant specifically for calls that surface on users’ caller ID as private or unknown.