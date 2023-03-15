Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps used by many globally. The app offers a clean UI, making it easier to discover places through recommendations and suggestions. The app is pre-installed on Android devices and can be downloaded from the App Store on iPhones and iPads.

Google Maps, however, remembers the places you visited, searched, shared and reviewed. In case you wish to delete your location history on the app, then here’s a quick guide. Take a look

Steps to delete Google Maps history on Android smartpho

Step 1- Open Google Maps app on your phone

Step 2- Next, tap on your profile picture on the top right corner of your screen

Step 3- Go to ‘Your Timeline’. Here, tap on three dots

Step 4- Here, choose the ‘Settings and privacy’

Step 5- Scroll down and choose ‘Delete all Location History’

Step 6- To bulk delete your location history, tap on the ‘Delete’ button after selecting timeframe for which you wish to delete the activity

Step 7- You can also choose to automatically delete your location history. Tap on Auto delete

Users can also delete specific locations from Google Maps. To do so,

Go to Google Maps

Tap on profile picture and tap on ‘Your Timeline’

Next, tap on the location you want to remove

Now, tap on the trash icon

Steps to delete Google Maps history on iPhone

Step 1- Go to Google Maps

Step 2- Tap on your profile picture

Step 3- Go to Settings and then Maps History

Step 4- Here, you can delete location history by searching at the top bar. You can choose select Delete activity or Delete by date

Step 5- You can also Select All time to delete all your Google Maps history

Step 6- Next, tap on delete to confirm