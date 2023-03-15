How to clear your location history on Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps used by many globally. The app offers a clean UI, making it easier to discover places through recommendations and suggestions. The app is pre-installed on Android devices and can be downloaded from the App Store on iPhones and iPads.
Google Maps, however, remembers the places you visited, searched, shared and reviewed. In case you wish to delete your location history on the app, then here’s a quick guide. Take a look
Steps to delete Google Maps history on Android smartpho
Step 1- Open Google Maps app on your phone
Step 2- Next, tap on your profile picture on the top right corner of your screen
Step 3- Go to ‘Your Timeline’. Here, tap on three dots
Step 4- Here, choose the ‘Settings and privacy’
Step 5- Scroll down and choose ‘Delete all Location History’
Step 6- To bulk delete your location history, tap on the ‘Delete’ button after selecting timeframe for which you wish to delete the activity