How to create a WhatsApp Channels: A step-by step guide and all key features

How to create a WhatsApp Channels: A step-by step guide and all key features2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:36 PM IST
WhatsApp has recently announced the launch of its WhatsApp Channels feature in India. The Meta owned company will roll out the new feature to over 150 countries that will bring private updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that users can follow.